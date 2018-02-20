Image copyright BBC/Police Scotland Image caption Paul Mathieson was attacked in a street in Renfrew as he walked home from a night out

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to a breakthrough in the murder of Paul Mathieson.

Mr Mathieson, 37, suffered a "sustained and brutal" attack on Houston Street, Renfrew on Sunday 14 January.

The father-of-one died from his injuries in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital six days later.

A month on the charity has put up a reward for information which leads to the killer's arrest and conviction.

Angela Parker, Crimestoppers national manager for Scotland, said: "This is devastating for his family and friends, and they now deserve to know who has taken him away from them.

"Paul was loved by his family, but most importantly he was a father and his murder has left a 12-year-old boy without his dad."

"This murder occurred on the edge of the town centre and we hope someone, somewhere will have information."

'100% anonymous'

Ms Parker stressed that all information passed to the charity will be treated in strictest confidence.

She added: "We urge you to please speak up and help keep your community safe by contacting our charity.

"I promise you that nobody will know you spoke to us and that you will remain 100% anonymous. Always."

On the night he was attacked Mr Mathieson had been drinking at The Kind Man's public house and then at the Western Bar on Hairst Street.

Just after midnight he bought a pizza at a fast food outlet before walking home.

As Mr Mathieson approached his address on Houston Street it is believed he was attacked by the suspect following a brief conversation.

He was discovered by a passer by around 01:00.

Earlier this month Mr Mathison's sister Amanda Digby spoke of the family's heartache.

Crimestoppers confirmed the reward is valid for three months.