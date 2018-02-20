Image copyright Jamie Mcafferty Image caption Police in riot gear were called to the scene in Harhill Street, Govan

Two men have been arrested following a major police response to an alleged disturbance in Glasgow.

The alarm was raised about 20:30 on Monday in Harhill Street in Govan.

A man was taken to hospital with a back injury after the incident, which led to several police vehicles and riot officers being dispatched to the scene.

Police Scotland confirmed one man is expected to appear in court while the second will be summoned at a later date.

A force spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged serious assault.

"Officers were called to a property in Harhill St, Govan around 8.30pm following a report of a disturbance within a house.

"A 44-year-old man was treated for an injury to his back within the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital before being discharged."

The 50-year-old is expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman added: "The 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with an alleged breach of the peace.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date."

Both men will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.