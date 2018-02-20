Image copyright Kilmarnock FC Image caption Sir John Orr was a former chairman and honorary president of Kilmarnock Football Club

Tributes have been paid to former Strathclyde Police chief constable Sir John Orr who has died aged 72.

Sir John was at the helm of Scotland's largest police force from 1996 until 2001.

He led the early stages of the Lockerbie investigation and carried out a review of procedures for authorising marches and parades in 2004/05.

Sir John was also a former chairman and honorary president of Kilmarnock Football Club.

'Absolute gentleman'

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sir John Orr, former chief constable of Strathclyde Police.

"Many people at Police Scotland had the privilege of working with him and he will be remembered as a first class police officer and an absolute gentleman.

"My thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

Sir John started his career in the police in 1964 and became a detective superintendent in 1984.

The father-of-three was promoted to detective chief superintendent in 1987 and became joint head of Strathclyde CID.

Sir John, from Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, then took on the daunting task of heading the criminal investigation into the Lockerbie bombing.

That role led to him lecturing extensively in Europe, Indonesia, USA and Canada on disaster planning, administration and investigation.

In 1990 he was appointed deputy chief constable of Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary and six years later he was named chief constable for Strathclyde Police.

It was the largest of eight regional forces which merged in 2013 to form Police Scotland.

'Great Killie man'

Sir John, who was knighted in 2001, was also a passionate Kilmarnock fan and was club chairman between 2001 and 2003.

The Scottish Premiership side said: "Everyone at Kilmarnock Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of honorary president and former chairman Sir John Orr.

"Our thoughts are with Sir John's family at this difficult time."

Ray Montgomerie, who captained Kilmarnock to the Scottish Cup in 1997, tweeted: "I am so so sad to hear about the passing away of my dear friend Sir John Orr.

"Our ex chairman here at Rugby Park and a former chief constable of Strathclyde Police.

"A great Killie man with morals and principles.

"My heartfelt thoughts to all his family."