Commuters are facing some disruption on some trains into and out of Glasgow.

A signalling problem has led to some cancellations and delays at Queen Street station.

There are also cancellations to services between Glasgow Central and Newton via Kings Park because of a burst water main near Kirkhill station.

Disruption through Kirkhall was expected until 12:00 and passengers have been encouraged to check their journeys before setting off.

UPDATE: Water at #Kirkhill is flowing onto the overhead wires and has damaged brickwork on a bridge, which is why we've had to suspend train services on this route until it's repaired. We'll keep you updated throughout the morning. ^CT — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 20, 2018

ScotRail said engineers were working on site at Glasgow Queen Street to repair the fault as quickly as possible.

It has reduced its Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk services to half hourly - with trains leaving Queen Street at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour. Services were leaving Edinburgh on the hour and at 30 minutes past.

Glasgow Queen Street to Anniesland and Stirling/Dunblane services were suspended. This disruption was expected to continue through the morning rush hour.