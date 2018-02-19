Glasgow & West Scotland

Major police response to Govan disturbance

  • 19 February 2018
Police vans in Govan Image copyright Jamie Mcafferty
Image caption Police in riot gear were seen in Harhill Street

Emergency services including police in riot gear have been called out following reports of a "disturbance" in Glasgow.

Several police vehicles were seen in Harhill Street in the city's Govan area on Monday evening.

Police later said one person was detained. There were no immediate details of the nature of the incident.

Related Topics