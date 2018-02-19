A man who beat a dog unconscious and threw it onto a road has been jailed four months and banned from keeping animals.

John Poole punched and kicked the Golden Retriever, called Biscuit, and threw it against a wall in Main Street, Ayr, on 27 January.

At Ayr Sheriff Court, Poole, 42, pled guilty to causing a protected animal unnecessary suffering.

He also admitted threatening or abusive behaviour towards police officers.

Sheriff Carole Cunningham also imposed an order banning him from owning or keeping any animal for four years.

The court heard the dog has since been re-homed.