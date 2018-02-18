Image copyright Google Image caption The couple were walking along Limond Wynd, near King's Court when the attack happened

A man in Ayr has been subjected to a violent attack by a group of men as he walked with his wife.

The 30-year-old was walking with his partner along Limonds Wynd, near King's Court at 23:10 on Saturday when three young men started a short conversation.

They punched the man to the ground before three more men appeared, two of them also kicking and punching him.

The injured victim was taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment.

The first three suspects are described as being white and 16-18 years old. One was wearing a grey tracksuit, another a black tracksuit with a burgundy top and the other was wearing a hat.

The second three suspects are described as being white and 19-20 years old. One of them was wearing a hat and tracksuit bottoms.

Det Con Paul McRoberts said: "This was a violent attack on a man who had been walking home with his wife.

"We are still unsure what the motive was behind the incident and our officers have been checking CCTV and speaking to those in the local community to try and trace those responsible."