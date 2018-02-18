Derailed train in Lanarkshire causes travel disruption
- 18 February 2018
An engineering train has derailed in South Lanarkshire.
The train came off tracks between Carluke and Carstairs on Sunday morning.
As a result, the line to Lanark is blocked and rail services between Glasgow Central and Lanark will terminate at Wishaw and re-start from Shieldmuir.
ScotRail has replacement buses in place and expects disruption to last until at least 15:00.
UPDATE: #CARSTAIRS - teams working hard to get the line reopened folks, no easy task. Some images of issue and impact it's having on line. Apologies for any disruption to your journey today. RT pic.twitter.com/YGw8Og86OO— ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 18, 2018
End of Twitter post by @ScotRail
The company posted pictures of the train and efforts to clear the incident on social media.