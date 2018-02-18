Image copyright ScotRail Image caption Engineers are working to get the line moving again

An engineering train has derailed in South Lanarkshire.

The train came off tracks between Carluke and Carstairs on Sunday morning.

As a result, the line to Lanark is blocked and rail services between Glasgow Central and Lanark will terminate at Wishaw and re-start from Shieldmuir.

ScotRail has replacement buses in place and expects disruption to last until at least 15:00.

The company posted pictures of the train and efforts to clear the incident on social media.