Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police want to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Springburn last August

Police have released two images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Glasgow.

The incident happened on Avonspark Street, Springburn, between 03:30 and 07:00 on Sunday, 6 August, last year.

Earlier in the evening the man was seen in the city centre, including at The Garage nightclub.

Officers believe he may have information that could help with their investigaton and have urged anyone who recognises him to come forward.

The man is described as white, aged between 22-28, 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in tall, with short auburn hair and a beard.

At the time he was wearing dark trousers and a grey t-shirt.