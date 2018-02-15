Image copyright Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Bubacarr Touray denies the charges

A nurse was sexually assaulted by a member of hospital staff who tried to kiss her in a lift, a court has heard.

The woman said she was "really startled" when Bubacarr Touray, 43, stood facing her in a lift in Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The nurse claimed he told her: "You're a beautiful woman, you're my type of woman".

She told a court Mr Touray, who denies the charges, then pushed her into a corner and groped her.

Mr Touray, from Scotstoun, is on trial for the sexual assault, which allegedly took place on 16 November, 2016.

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by trying to speak to the nurse and making inappropriate remarks to her.

'It was startling'

The woman said that during a break at work she had gone to her car. On the way back to her ward she saw Mr Touray at the lifts.

The court heard she recognised him as a hospital porter or member of domestic staff.

By the time she walked into the lift and turned round, he was facing her, she said.

She recalled: "As soon as he came in, it was startling.

"He just stood there, the doors closed and the first thing he said to me was 'you're a beautiful woman, you're my type of woman', he said it twice."

The nurse described the accused as having "glazed eyes" and said he was staring.

The woman said: "Next minute he came right over, went to put his face or mouth down as if he was going to kiss me and I turned my face to the right then pushed him back."

She added: "That's when he grabbed me with both shoulders and pushed me back, I went back some steps, I was in the corner."

'Absolutely petrified'

She alleged Mr Touray touched her left breast.

The court heard she immediately shouted at him and asked what he was doing and pushed him back.

Seconds later the lift doors opened and she got out.

Procurator fiscal depute Angus Crawford asked: "How did you feel?"

She replied: "I was absolutely petrified, I was in a box, I couldn't get out and there was no way I could even press anything."

The trial before Sheriff Diane McConnell continues.