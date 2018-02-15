Probe underway after dog found in river tied to a rock
- 15 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An investigation is under way after a dog was found dead in a river with a rock tied round its neck.
The animal, which had been put in a plastic bag, was discovered by a member of the public in the River Garnock in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.
A member of the public made the discovery at about 17:00 on 8 February and alerted police.
The case has been passed onto the Scottish SPCA which has begun an inquiry.