Image copyright Google Image caption The dog was found in the River Garnock in Kilwinning on 8 February

An investigation is under way after a dog was found dead in a river with a rock tied round its neck.

The animal, which had been put in a plastic bag, was discovered by a member of the public in the River Garnock in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.

A member of the public made the discovery at about 17:00 on 8 February and alerted police.

The case has been passed onto the Scottish SPCA which has begun an inquiry.