The men were captured on CCTV outside The Seven Ways bar in Bridgeton, Glasgow

Detectives have released CCTV of two men they want to speak to in connection with an assault on a 78-year-old man.

The pensioner was attacked about 14:10 on 30 August last year on London Road, near The Seven Ways bar, in Bridgeton.

One of the men was wearing glasses, a red t-shirt, blue jeans, a white belt and white trainers.

Police said the second man had a large nose and unkempt black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and blue trainers.