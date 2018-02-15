Detectives probing pensioner assault release CCTV
Detectives have released CCTV of two men they want to speak to in connection with an assault on a 78-year-old man.
The pensioner was attacked about 14:10 on 30 August last year on London Road, near The Seven Ways bar, in Bridgeton.
One of the men was wearing glasses, a red t-shirt, blue jeans, a white belt and white trainers.
Police said the second man had a large nose and unkempt black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and blue trainers.