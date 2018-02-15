Police seize cannabis after car stop and house search
Police have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of £125,000 following two raids in Glasgow.
Officers stopped a car on Helen Street, Govan, about 18:25 on Wednesday and recovered a quantity of the Class B drug.
More cannabis was later seized following a house search in Canmore Street, Parkhead.
Two men, aged 49 and 47, have been arrested and charged in connection with the recoveries.