Image caption Police seized a significant quantity of cannabis

Police have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of £125,000 following two raids in Glasgow.

Officers stopped a car on Helen Street, Govan, about 18:25 on Wednesday and recovered a quantity of the Class B drug.

More cannabis was later seized following a house search in Canmore Street, Parkhead.

Two men, aged 49 and 47, have been arrested and charged in connection with the recoveries.