Image caption The investment will lead to doctors and scientists continuing to find better treatments

Almost £4.5m is to be invested into cancer research in Scotland over the next five years.

Cancer Research UK said the funds would be used at its clinical trials unit in Glasgow.

The investment will be focused on helping doctors and scientists look for better and kinder treatments.

The Glasgow University based centre aims to find new ways of treating patients with brain tumours, pancreatic cancer, lung and prostate cancers.

The unit is known for giving cancer patients access to new treatments by linking laboratory discoveries to clinical research in hospitals across the UK.

'Scientific discoveries'

Its trials are part of a major research programme to transform pancreatic cancer trials.

Professor Robert Jones, clinical trial unit lead, said: "The cancer research programme in Glasgow is fully geared towards making new discoveries and translating those discoveries into real improvements for patients.

"Clinical trials are vital to test new treatments. For example, we are now running the PRIMUS trials in pancreatic cancer, a common cancer for which there are currently few effective treatments."

The investment follows a review by the charity of all its clinical trial units - which has resulted in £45m being invested into eight units across the UK.

Victoria Steven, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for Scotland, said: "This crucial investment recognises the fantastic research taking place in Glasgow.

"It ensures researchers can take full advantage of our most promising scientific discoveries and translate them into new tests and treatments for patients."