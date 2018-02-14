Image caption Mr Salina died after what police said was a "violent incident" in his home

A man who killed a father-of-eight by stabbing him in the neck in an unprovoked attack has been jailed for more than 12 years.

Anthony McKellar attacked Andrew Salina at the victim's home in Roystonhill, Glasgow last April.

As he bled to death, Mr Salina, 51, told his killer: "There's no need for that, Tony."

McKellar, 24, was initially accused of murder, but was convicted of the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

'Devastating effect'

Lord Armstrong told him: "Your attack on Mr Salina appears to have been unprovoked.

"The wound you inflicted to his neck resulted in catastrophic loss of blood.

"His death has had a devastating effect on his whole family."

The judge said McKellar had continued to deny responsibility for the killing or take account of the impact of his actions.

He jailed him for 12 years and six months.

As McKellar was led away at the High Court in Glasgow, a member of Mr Salina's family said: "Twelve years.

"It's still not enough."

Simon Healy, 26, from Toryglen, Glasgow, also stood trial for murder, but the jury found him not guilty.

McKellar initially denied to police knowing Mr Salina or being in his flat.

But the court heard words had been exchanged between the men in the early hours of 10 April last year after a disagreement over £40 or £50.