Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Joe Duffy told the jury he is "decent and kind"

A former children's home volunteer accused of sexual abusing children in care more than 30 years ago claims the allegations are "nonsense."

Joe Duffy, 60, denies raping two young sisters and and sexually abusing a young boy at a Glasgow home run by nuns in the 1980s.

A jury heard a police interview in which he described the allegations as "mind-boggling and incredible."

Mr Duffy, from Glasgow, is a civilian worker with Police Scotland.

Asked by Det Con Alan Urquhart if he could think of a reason why these allegations were made against him, he replied: "I don't know."

'Decent and kind'

Mr Duffy later added: "They would get compensation that happens as well."

"I was not grooming these girls.

"I'm decent and kind."

Mr Duffy also denied abusing boys and told the police he was "heterosexual."

The jury heard that during his time as a volunteer at the children's home, Mr Duffy would drive a minibus and take the children to the swimming pool and on outings to places such as Loch Lomond.

He would also stay at the home occasionally on Friday nights on sleepovers.

'Ashamed and dirty'

One girl claimed that Mr Duffy raped her at a sleepover when she was 12 and he was 24 or 25.

She told the jury that this happened in the living room of the home while other children dozed.

The witness recalled how she felt "ashamed and dirty".

Her sister told the court: "Joe abused me for many years.

"It moved from a safe relationship to something inappropriate.

"He began touching me when I was 13 or 14."

The girl claimed Mr Duffy sexually abused her in a swimming pool and alleged that he raped her at a holiday home owned by the nuns.

Engaged to 'victim'

The woman, now 48, told the jury: "The nuns said I was infatuated with Joe.

"They just assumed I was a lovesick puppy.

"I was told by the nuns to sort myself out and stay away from him."

The court heard Duffy kept in touch with the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and they were briefly engaged in the mid 1990s.

A 46-year-old man told the court Mr Duffy would take him from the care home to his Glasgow home on a number of occasions and abuse him.

He was 11 at the time.

Mr Duffy, who is also accused of sexually abusing two other boys, denies all the charges against him.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between March 1981 and June 1984.

The trial continues.