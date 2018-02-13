Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked on Dumbarton Road close to Thornwood Drive

A man has been left with a serious facial injury after an attack in Glasgow.

The 50-year-old was walking along Dumbarton Road, near Thornwood Drive in the Partick area, on his way to catch a bus when he was attacked.

The assault happened at about 18:10 on Monday.

Police want to hear from a man wearing grey jogging bottoms and a grey and black hooded jacket who was in the area at the time.

The suspect was described as between 22-25 years-old, with fair hair, medium length on top and shaved at the sides. He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket with a hood.

'Busy area'

Det Sgt Jane Lawson said: "We are still to establish the full circumstances surrounding this attack which has left a man with quite a serious facial injury.

"Officers are checking CCTV in the area and making local inquiries, however, are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack.

"The area would no doubt have been busy at this time and we would ask you to think back, where were you around the time of the incident?"