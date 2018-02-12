Two men are in a critical condition in hospital following a two-car crash on the A81 near Strathblane.

A Vauxhall Astra travelling north was involved in a head-on collision with a Dacia Duster travelling in the opposite direction at 14:10 on Sunday afternoon.

The 33-year-old Astra driver and his 30-year-old passenger sustained various serious injuries.

A 14-year-old boy travelling in the Astra and the driver of the Duster, 22, were also taken to hospital.

The two men who are in critical conditions are being treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

The 22-year-old male driver of the Duster sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Alexandria Hospital in Paisley. His condition was not thought to be life-threatening.

The 14-year-old, who was in the rear of the Astra, was taken to the Sick Children's Hospital in Glasgow then later discharged.

The road was closed for eight hours while ambulance and fire services attended the scene and accident investigations were carried out.

Sgt Ruth Aitchison from Police Scotland said: "At this time, we are still trying to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would urge any motorists who were on the road at the time and saw what happened to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, anyone with any further information relevant to this ongoing inquiry is also urged to get in touch."