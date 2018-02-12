Taxpayers will foot the £6m bill for replacing cladding panels on two new Glasgow hospitals.

Cladding similar to that used on the Grenfell Tower is to be removed from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Children.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said the Scottish government would fund the works, which are expected to be completed over the next 12 months.

The hospitals in the south of the city opened to patients in 2015.

Cladding made from an aluminium composite material is thought to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire which engulfed Grenfell Tower in June 2017.

In the wake of the blaze, in which 71 people died, Scottish local authorities and other organisations undertook a series of checks on their properties.

Some schools and other buildings were found to have used it.

And after "forensic checks" last summer, cladding similar to, but not the same as that used on the London Tower, was found on sections of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the health board said cladding would be replaced on sections of that hospital and a single section of the Royal Hospital for Children.

The children's hospital is on the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus, which was built on the site of the Southern General.

The spokeswoman added: "The board has been given assurances from the National Fire Officer that the hospitals are amongst the safest buildings in the UK in terms of fire engineering, however the decision was taken replace panels to give extra reassurance to the public, our patients and our staff

"The replacement materials will not change the outward appearance of the hospitals and the engineering process to remove and replace them will not require alterations to the buildings.

"To ensure minimal disruption the works will be spread over several months - everything scheduled to be completed within 12 months of the building warrant approval being granted."

A Scottish government spokesman added: "We have agreed to fund these costs and we will be formally writing to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to confirm."