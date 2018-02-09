Two police officers were taken to hospital after their marked car was involved in a crash.

Officers had been called out to a teenager causing a disturbance in Langbar Gardens, Glasgow, at about 19:30 on Thursday.

When they arrived, the youth drove off, heading towards Glasgow's east end and collided with the police car in London Road at about 20:15.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Two police officers were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

It is understood the police car involved in the crash was not involved with the earlier incident and was dealing with other matters.