Police hunt attacker after teenager raped in Ayrshire

  • 8 February 2018
Clark Crescent Image copyright Google
Image caption Police cordoned off an area on Clark Crescent

An 18-year-old woman has been raped in an Ayrshire town.

Police were called to the Ardeer area of Stevenston after reports of a sex attack.

A cordon was set up on Clark Crescent, close to Ardeer Primary School, with forensic teams in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "An investigation is under way following a report of a serious sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman and inquiries are ongoing"

