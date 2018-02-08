Police hunt attacker after teenager raped in Ayrshire
- 8 February 2018
An 18-year-old woman has been raped in an Ayrshire town.
Police were called to the Ardeer area of Stevenston after reports of a sex attack.
A cordon was set up on Clark Crescent, close to Ardeer Primary School, with forensic teams in attendance.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "An investigation is under way following a report of a serious sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman and inquiries are ongoing"