Police investigate body found in Forth and Clyde Canal
- 8 February 2018
Police are attempting to establish a man's cause of the death after his body was recovered from a canal.
The man, thought to be in his 40s, was pulled from the Forth and Clyde Canal at about 12:20 on Wednesday.
An area around the scene, near Bishopbriggs north of Glasgow, was cordoned off.
Officers said their inquiries into the circumstances of the death were "ongoing".