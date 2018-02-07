Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The woman was on a train to Glasgow Central

A woman has been sexually assaulted by a stranger on a Glasgow-bound train while in a carriage with other passengers.

The woman, in her 30s, was travelling on the 22:28 service from East Kilbride to Glasgow Central on Saturday.

She was approached by a man she did not know who then carried out the prolonged sex attack.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have been on the train and felt concerned by what they saw.

The man kissed and touched her inappropriately, before sexually assaulting her.

The woman had been asleep on the train prior to the assault and it may not have been apparent to other passengers that she was being assaulted.

Image caption The victim of the sex attacker got help from women at the railway station.

Police said the attack lasted for some time and may have been witnessed by other passengers in that carriage.

The woman got off the train at Glasgow Central and was spoken to by a group of passengers who had been on the train and helped her towards a connecting train service.

British Transport Police said the offender was a white man in his 20s, approximately 5ft 10in tall and of slim build.

He had dark hair and was wearing a blue Stone Island top, black jeans and dark Adidas-style trainers.

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police.