A 33-year-old man has appeared in court accused of trying to kill a two-year-old boy.

David McMullen is accused of attacking the child at a house in Lanarkshire in December 2016.

It is alleged he inflicted "blunt force trauma" on the boy during the incident in Cambuslang.

Mr McMullen faces a further charge that he assaulted the child on various occasions between June and December 2016 at the same address.

He is also accused of attacking a five-year-old boy in Linwood, Renfrewshire, in May 2009.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Mr McMullen's QC Gordon Jackson pled not guilty on his behalf.

Judge Lady Rae adjourned the case for a further hearing next month.

Mr McMullen, of Glasgow's Provanmill, had his bail continued.