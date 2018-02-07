Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Mary Rae Road, Bellshill, on Tuesday

A man is recovering in hospital after he was knocked down by a pensioner on a roundabout footpath.

Police Scotland said the 37-year-old was struck by a silver Volkswagen Up on Mary Rae Road in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, at about 16:50 on Tuesday.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

A force spokeswoman said the 72-year-old woman who was driving the car was uninjured.

PC Simon Reilly urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

He said: "A number of people were in the area when the incident happened, and although we have spoken to some of them, we are keen to trace the others.

"In particular, there was an off-duty doctor we believe stopped to help, and we would be keen to speak to them."