Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police want to trace this man in relation to a serious assault

Police in Lanarkshire have released images of a man they are trying to trace in a serious assault probe.

Detectives believe the man, wearing a distinctive red T-shirt, can help them with their inquiries.

A 38-year-old man was assaulted in the patio area of Angels Hotel in Main Street, Uddingston, in the early hours of Saturday 23 September last year.

The man was left with serious injuries and police want to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the photo.