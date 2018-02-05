Image copyright Police Scotland

A fresh appeal has been made for information about a man who has been missing since December.

Tony Lowey, 51, was last seen by his parents on 27 December. He was outside his home in Hunter Avenue, Ardrossan.

He is believed to have been captured on CCTV later that day in a convenience store in the same area.

His sister Joanne Lowey said the family were "very concerned" and would appreciate any help people could give the police in tracing him.

The police have used the force helicopter, specialists search officers and police dogs during their search.

Ms Lowey said: "The last time I saw my brother Tony was Boxing Day, the last time my parents saw him was December 27th 2017."

She said her family were very concerned for his wellbeing, adding that her brother was also known as Tony Lowney.

"The last documented sighting of him was on Wednesday December 27th," she said. "We would appreciate any help to find Tony."

Appeal to woman

She added: "If you are watching Tony, you are not in any trouble, our family is finding it difficulty with the not knowing. We just want reassurance that you are safe and well. If anyone has any information, please contact the police."

Officers said there has been no contact from Mr Lowey at all, which was completely out of character, and there was no record of him making any financial transactions.

He is described as being white, about 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with short, brown hair. He has tattoos on his lower arms, one which says Mum and Dad and Marianne.

Ch Insp Brian Shaw said: "We are continuing in our efforts to locate Tony and have received assistance and support from the local community.

"We are trying to locate a woman who was friends with Tony around five years ago, here name is Charmaine or Charlene.

"I would appeal to this lady to contact us as she could provide us with information which could prove vital to our ongoing efforts to locate Tony."