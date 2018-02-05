Image caption The bus ended up lodged against the building after crashing off the road

A 61-year-old man has been reported to prosecutors after a bus crashed into a tanning salon in East Dunbartonshire.

The McGill's bus was travelling in the Townhead area of Kirkintilloch on Friday morning when it crashed into the Sun Shack salon.

The driver was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have confirmed another man has now been reported in connection with alleged road traffic offences.