Police have started an investigation into a serious assault in a Glasgow bar.

The incident at the Grapes Bar on Paisley Road West was reported at about midnight on Friday.

Two men, aged 17 and 46, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment before being released.

Officers said they believed the victims of the assault had been involved in an argument with another man before he and three others attacked them.

One of the suspects was described as being aged between 25 and 30, about 5ft 4in tall, with short, red or ginger hair.

Det Con Paul McKenna, of Police Scotland, said: "I am appealing to the people who were in the bar on Friday night to contact us as I'm sure they have important information regarding the incident and the suspects which would aid our inquiries.

"This area would have been busy around the time of the incident and I'm appealing to anyone who was in the area who may have information to contact us."