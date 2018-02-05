Dunoon Coastguard Rescue Team help save seal
- 5 February 2018
Coastguard volunteers have been called out to rescue a stranded seal pup after it was spotted by a member of the public.
The team were alerted at about 19:30 on Saturday after the seal was spotted on a pavement at West Bay in Dunoon.
The operation involved police officers, local vet Catriona McIntyre, members of a small animal rescue group and the Dunoon Coastguard Rescue Team.
The animal was eventually returned safely to the water.