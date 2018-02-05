Image copyright Andrew McMahon

Students and staff have been evacuated from a college in Ayrshire amid reports of a bomb threat.

Ayrshire College in Kilmarnock was cleared after staff received a "malicious communication" at about 11:30, according to police.

Images posted on social media show police and fire crews at the scene while hundreds of people stood on streets outside the campus.

A police spokeswoman said the college was evacuated as a "precaution".

She said the building was searched by staff, who were assisted by the emergency services.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," she added.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they sent three fire appliances to the college after the alarm was raised.

"Crews left the scene at 13:07 after ensuring the area was made safe," he added.

It is understood that the incident is not thought to be terrorist related.