Glasgow & West Scotland

Kilmarnock college students evacuated over 'bomb scare'

  • 5 February 2018
Students at Kilmarnock college Image copyright Andrew McMahon

Students and staff have been evacuated from a college in Ayrshire amid reports of a bomb threat.

Ayrshire College in Kilmarnock was cleared after staff received a "malicious communication" at about 11:30, according to police.

Images posted on social media show police and fire crews at the scene while hundreds of people stood on streets outside the campus.

A police spokeswoman said the college was evacuated as a "precaution".

She said the building was searched by staff, who were assisted by the emergency services.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," she added.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they sent three fire appliances to the college after the alarm was raised.

"Crews left the scene at 13:07 after ensuring the area was made safe," he added.

It is understood that the incident is not thought to be terrorist related.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites