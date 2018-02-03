Image copyright Facebook Image caption Przemek Krawczyk and Duncan MacDougall were on board the Nancy Glen when it sank last week

A candle will be lit at a vigil later for two fishermen lost in Loch Fyne last month.

Przemek Krawczyk and Duncan MacDougall, who both lived in Tarbert, were on board the 40ft Nancy Glen TT100 fishing vessel when it sank on 18 January.

The alarm was raised by a third man who got off the trawler before being rescued by the crew of a passing boat.

The local community are joining together for a service to show their support for the men's families.

The Clyde Fishermen's Association has set up a fund aimed at recovering the bodies of Mr Krawczyk and Mr MacDougall and providing support for their wives and children.

Image caption Coastguard volunteers have been searching on both sides of Loch Fyne

On Saturday, coastguard teams carried out final searches of the coastline.

Senior coastal operations officer David Graham said: "Since the initial searches were carried out our volunteer coastguard teams have been carrying out patrols on both side of Loch Fyne on a daily basis.

"Unless the situation changes, today will mark the end of our activity."

Image caption A service is being held at the harbour in Tarbert

Image caption A sign outside a restaurant in Tarbert has a message from the community

The service, held at the harbour, is being led by the local churches and the fishermen's mission.

Speaking ahead of the service, Clyde Fishermen's Association chairman Kenny McNab said: "We will light a candle and that candle will stay lit until the boys are recovered from the Nancy Glen.

"It was a request that came from a fair number of people in the village who wanted to do this, so the harbour authority very kindly set it in motion.

"During everything that has happened in Tarbert over the last two weeks, the people have been absolutely amazing. The community spirit is strong."