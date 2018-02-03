Image caption The area around the scene was cordoned off on Friday evening

A 29-year-old man is being treated in hospital after being assaulted outside a snooker club in Glasgow city centre.

Police said the incident happened at about 18:10 on Friday outside Reardon's on Hope Street.

The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated for his injuries. His condition is not known.

Officers have been checking CCTV and have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.