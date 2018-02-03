Man injured in attack outside snooker club in Glasgow
- 3 February 2018
A 29-year-old man is being treated in hospital after being assaulted outside a snooker club in Glasgow city centre.
Police said the incident happened at about 18:10 on Friday outside Reardon's on Hope Street.
The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated for his injuries. His condition is not known.
Officers have been checking CCTV and have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.