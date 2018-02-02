Teenager in court over attempted murder in Glasgow
- 2 February 2018
A 17-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a knife attack in the west end of Glasgow.
Two teenagers were taken to hospital following an incident in Broomhill Lane, Broomhill, on Sunday evening.
The 17-year-old accused is also charged with assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.
He made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court, was committed for further examination and released on bail.