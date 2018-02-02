Image copyright BBC/Police Scotland Image caption Police was attacked as he walked home with a pizza after a night out in Renfrew

The sister of a man killed in a "frenzied and brutal" street attack has made a fresh appeal in a bid to catch his attacker.

Paul Mathieson, 37, was found with serious facial injuries in Wilson Street, Renfrew, on 14 January. He died in hospital almost a week later.

Mr Mathieson had been in Renfrew's Western Bar and the Kind Man's before stopping for a pizza on the way home.

His sister Amanda Digby said: "The family are devastated."

She added: "Imagine if you were in our position, you would do everything you could to find out why your loved one has been cruelly snatched away in such awful circumstances.

"Please help us find who is responsible."

Image caption Amanda Digby said her brother may have known his attacker

Ms Digby said Mr Mathieson was not only a brother, but also a father to a 12-year-old son.

Appealing for anyone with information to come forward, Ms Digby said: "He may have known his attacker."

Police confirmed Mr Mathieson met another man after leaving the pizza shop.

He was then subjected to a sustained attack and lay on the ground for some time before a passer-by raised the alarm.

Mr Mathieson was discovered about 01:10 on 14 January and died in hospital on 20 January.

Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus said officers were keen to find out if Mr Mathieson had fallen out with people in the past.

He said his inquiry team have been looking at "hours and hours" of CCTV footage and urged anyone who was in Mr Mathieson's company, or who saw him on the night he died, to get in touch.