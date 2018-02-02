Glasgow & West Scotland

Bus lodged against tanning salon after crash in Kirkintilloch

  • 2 February 2018
bus crash

A driver has been taken to hospital after his bus crashed into a tanning salon in East Dunbartonshire.

The McGill's bus was travelling in the Townhead area of Kirkintilloch at about 07:40 when it crashed into the Sun Shack salon.

The bus remains partially lodged against the building.

The driver has been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

