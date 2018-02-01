CCTV appeal after unprovoked train station assault
- 1 February 2018
Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a rush hour assault at a train station.
The 26 year-old victim was punched to the ground in an unprovoked attack at Uddingston station, South Lanarkshire.
He sustained a broken shoulder and minor facial injuries in the incident, which happened shortly before 08:30 on 20 December.
British Transport Police said they are keen to trace the man caught on CCTV.