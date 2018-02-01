Image copyright BTP Image caption CCTV stills of the man British Transport Police want to speak to

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a rush hour assault at a train station.

The 26 year-old victim was punched to the ground in an unprovoked attack at Uddingston station, South Lanarkshire.

He sustained a broken shoulder and minor facial injuries in the incident, which happened shortly before 08:30 on 20 December.

British Transport Police said they are keen to trace the man caught on CCTV.