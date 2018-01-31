Teenager stabbed in street murder bid
Detectives are treating a knife attack on a teenager in the west end of Glasgow as attempted murder.
Police said the 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Broomhill Lane on Sunday evening during an incident at about 19:15.
A 19-year-old man was also seriously assaulted in the incident.
Both victims were taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where staff there described their condition as stable.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were continuing.