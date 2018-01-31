Ecstasy probe as concert goers fall ill

Image copyright Google

Police are investigating if the drug ecstasy is responsible for three people, including two teenagers, becoming ill at a concert in Glasgow.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the O2 Academy in Ellington Street at about 23:00 after a 20-year-old man fell ill in the venue.

Whilst there a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl also became unwell.

They were all taken to hospital where staff said their condition was stable but "giving cause for concern".

Police Scotland said one line of inquiry being pursued was whether they had taken a type of MDMA, the drug commonly known as ecstasy.

'Establish circumstance'

In a statement, Police Scotland said the 16-year-old girl remained stable and would be detained overnight for observations at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where the two other concert goers were also being treated.

A spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish circumstances surrounding each person taking unwell.

"One line of inquiry is that each may have taken a type of MDMA, but this has still to be confirmed.

"None of those involved are known to each other."