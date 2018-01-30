Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Claire Paton has been found after going missing on Thursday

A Largs woman missing for five days has been found safe and well.

Claire Paton was traced on Tuesday afternoon in Arran.

Police said she was taken to hospital to be checked over as a precaution and thanked the public for their help.

The 45-year-old was reported missing by her family on Thursday when she did not return to her home but had later been spotted boarding a ferry from Ardrossan to Brodick.

Police believed she may have been sleeping rough and urged people to check gardens and outbuildings.

Ms Paton is the wife of historian and former BBC presenter Chris Paton. She also formerly worked at the BBC.