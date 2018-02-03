Image copyright Robin Mitchell Image caption Roma at a family celebration

Seven young Roma from Govanhill in Glasgow have been photographing their lives.

Govanhill, an area which ranks among the most socially deprived in Scotland, has one of the largest concentrations of Roma people in the UK.

Since November 2017, the young Roma have been learning photography at creative workshops run by the Glasgow-based social enterprise Media Co-op.

Since then they have been exploring their homes and streets in Govanhill though the lens of their cameras.

Image copyright Robin Mitchell Image caption Laura Balogova, 15, photographs her brother Marek and cousin Dana

Rahela Cirpaci, 20, who speaks seven languages including Roma and English says that, "people get the wrong idea about Govanhill. There's beauty here,"

Image copyright Robin Mitchell Image caption Laura photographs her cousin Megan at a family christening

Fellow photographer Nikola Baran, 15, observes that, "there are so many things you don't look at, you would just step on them.

"I want to look at things more closely. Taking photographs makes you look closer."

Image copyright Robin Mitchell

Karolina Olszewska, 14, wants to become a cabin crew or a psychologist.

She says: "People are friendly in Govanhill in some ways, but not in other ways.

"School is a great place to make connections across social divides."

Image copyright Robin Mitchell

David Milosiu, 18, says he wants his voice heard.

"People do up their houses, but the rubbish in the street makes people think Govanhill is a dirty place," he says.

"I want it to be nice place. I wish people would recycle more and not leave things in the street."

Image copyright Robin Mitchell

Professional photographer Robin Mitchell says teaching the young people has "been enormous fun".

He says: "While I've taught the young Roma technical and artistic skills about composition, light, and focus - I have learned from them about their lives and opinions, and seen their talents bloom."

Image copyright Robin Mitchell

Image copyright Robin Mitchell Image caption Nikola photographs her sister eating pizza

An exhibition of their photographs called PhotoMessage opens at Tramway in Glasgow.

