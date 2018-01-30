Image copyright Google Image caption The car crashed into a wall off Balmore Road near Cadder on Monday night

A man was attacked after his car was forced off a country road and struck a wall.

The 50 year-old was seriously assaulted about 22:00 on Monday on Balmore Road, near Cadder, Glasgow.

Police Scotland said the man, who was driving a black Ford Focus, was forced off the road, possibly by two vehicles.

He was then attacked after his passenger, a 52 year-old man, left to seek assistance.

It is unclear how many suspects were involved in the incident.

The victim, was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, but has since been released.

Crime clans

BBC Scotland understands detectives do not believe it is linked to the feud between the rival Lyons and Daniel crime clans.

Experts are studying CCTV from the surrounding area and officers have appealed for witnesses, especially anyone with dash cam footage, to come forward.

The Ford Focus is undergoing a full forensic examination.

The crash happened near the Luddon Training Centre.

Detective Inspector Allan MacInnes said: "The motive for this incident is unknown, it's vital we establish the exact circumstances of what took place and why.

"I am appealing to motorists who were in the vicinity around the time of the incident to contact us.

"Although, you may not have seen the actual incident you may have seen cars driving at speed along Balmore Road and I would appeal to you to contact us with any information you may have."