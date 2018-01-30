Glasgow & West Scotland

CCTV appeal after armed robbery at Post Office

  • 30 January 2018
CCTV stills of the suspect Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption The man shown in the CCTV images is white, 6ft, in his late 20s to mid 30s, of medium build with a trimmed beard

Detectives have issued CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery in the west end of Glasgow.

A masked man threatened a member of staff at Hyndland Post Office on Clarence Drive before before running off with more than £200.

Police Scotland said the raid occurred around 21:10 on Wednesday 24 January.

He was wearing a black half balaclava, dark grey fleece with a white logo, black trousers and grey shoes with white soles.

Last week, Det Insp Alasdair Barlow said: "Thankfully nobody was hurt during this incident but it was still a very frightening experience for the member of staff."

