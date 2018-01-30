Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was walking on Newton Place near to Elderslie Street

A woman was saved from an attack in Glasgow after passers-by heard her screams.

The 26-year-old woman was grabbed by a man as she walked on Newton Place, just off Sauchiehall Street in Charing Cross, at about 22.15 last Monday.

He dragged her a short distance before three men came to the woman's aid, pulling the attacker off.

Police believe the three men in their 20s and 30s stopped the assault from escalating.

Detectives are trying to trace the trio as they may have vital information about the attacker.

The suspect is described as white, in his 50s, slim with grey hair and was wearing a long black anorak.

'Attack did not escalate'

Det Con Ashley Convery from Police Scotland said: "This was a very upsetting experience for the young woman who was heading home.

"She is very distressed by what happened and indeed it took a few days before she could come to police to say what happened.

"I am very keen to speak to the three men who came to her aid as I am sure it is because of them that this attack didn't escalate and also they will have information that will assist us greatly in catching the man responsible."