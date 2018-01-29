A man found dead in Hamilton was the "the victim of a very prolonged and vicious attack".

Police have now launched a murder inquiry following the death of James Murray, 24.

He was found dead in a house in Holyrood Street in the Burnbank area at about 18:45 on Friday.

Police want to speak to anyone who has been in Mr Murray's company this month, particularly anyone who has seen him since 19 January.

Det Ch Insp Raymond Brown said: "Mr Murray has been the victim of a very prolonged and vicious attack and as such it is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible for his death.

"My officers are currently carrying out further forensic examinations as well as viewing CCTV and speaking to local people in the community in an attempt to progress our inquiry."

"It is only by speaking to those in his company, we can begin to piece together his movements in the lead up to his untimely death."

Insp Derek Hamilton added: "There will be additional officers patrolling the local area and this will continue into the coming days. If anyone has any information or concerns I would encourage them to engage with these officers".