Image caption The incident happened at Wylie's Newsagent on Springvale Street

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man and charged him in connection with a robbery at a shop in Saltcoats.

The incident happened on Friday 12 January at Wylie's Newsagents on Springvale Street.

It is alleged a 63-year-old female shop worker was threatened in the raid. Her 71-year-old husband, who ran to her aid, died later in hospital.

The man detained by police was expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court later.