Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption People on Arran have been asked to check their gardens and outbuildings for Claire Paton

Police have appealed to the community in Arran to help trace a woman who has gone missing from her home in Ayrshire.

Claire Paton, 45, was reported missing by her family on Thursday when she did not return to her home in Largs.

On Friday she was spotted on CCTV boarding the ferry from Ardrossan to Brodick at 09:45 and was then seen in an outdoor shop in Brodick on Saturday.

Police believe she may be sleeping rough and urged people to check gardens and outbuildings.

Ms Paton is described as white, 5ft tall, of stocky build. She has blue eyes, a fair complexion and long, dark brown hair.

It is believed she was wearing dark clothing and is now carrying a prominent red rucksack with a white and black Superdry JPN logo on it. She may also be wearing a hat.

'Sleeping rough'

Ms Paton is the wife of historian and former BBC presenter Chris Paton. She also formerly worked at the BBC.

Mr Paton said she had attended a meeting in Ardrossan before being seen on the ferry.

Insp Stuart McVean, of Police Scotland, said: "Claire's family are becoming increasingly worried for her and just want to know she is okay.

"This new sighting of Claire is encouraging, however, does lead us to believe that she may be sleeping rough on Arran.

"We would appeal to the Arran community to check their gardens, outbuildings and huts."

He added: "Anyone visiting the island, perhaps walking or cycling, should also come forward and contact us if they see somebody matching her description.

"We would also appeal to Claire herself to get in touch. Her family are very upset and just want her to come home safe and well."