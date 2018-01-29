Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found near a war memorial on Mulvey Crescent

Police are investigating the death of a 48-year-old man who was found near a war memorial in Airdrie.

Officers were called to Mulvey Crescent at about 08:15 following the discovery in the North Lanarkshire town.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the death was being treated as unexplained.

A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death.