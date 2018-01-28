Cyclist critically ill after collision

An elderly cyclist is critically ill following a collision with a car in South Lanarkshire.

The 85-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the incident which took place in Carluke at about 14:30 on Friday.

The 30-year-old driver of a black Peugeot car was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, in Kirkton Street at the junction with Station Road, is asked to contact police in Motherwell.

The cyclist was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where his condition was described as life threatening.