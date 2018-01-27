Glasgow & West Scotland

Death of man in Hamilton street 'unexplained'

  • 27 January 2018
Ann Street in Hamilton Image copyright Google
Image caption The man's body was discovered in Ann Street in Burnbank on Friday night

A man has been found dead on a South Lanarkshire street.

Police were called to Ann Street in the Burnbank area of Hamilton at about 18:45 on Friday night.

The busy road was cordoned off as police investigated and officers remained on the scene through the night.

Police Scotland confirmed the death of a 24-year man was being treated as "unexplained" and that the inquiry was at an early stage.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites