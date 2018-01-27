Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was discovered in Ann Street in Burnbank on Friday night

A man has been found dead on a South Lanarkshire street.

Police were called to Ann Street in the Burnbank area of Hamilton at about 18:45 on Friday night.

The busy road was cordoned off as police investigated and officers remained on the scene through the night.

Police Scotland confirmed the death of a 24-year man was being treated as "unexplained" and that the inquiry was at an early stage.